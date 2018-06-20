Singapore finance employers fear an upcoming surge in staff turnover rates in 2018: Robert Half report

Although nearly all finance employers said they have staff retention policies in place, almost half still expect turnover rates to increase over the next 12 months. The Straits Times

Singapore’s finance leaders are expressing fears of a surge in the number of their employees changing jobs this year in spite of existing measures to retain talent, according to research by specialised recruiter Robert Half.

The annual study which was published on Wednesday (Jun 20) comprised a survey that involved 150 chief financial officers (CFOs) in Singapore. It is part of an international workplace questionnaire about talent management as well as job and workplace trends.

Research from the study revealed that 10% of employees in Singapore’s financial sector are likely to change jobs in 2018, the equivalent to almost 21,000 workers based on the current employed workforce.

This is further backed by more than half (56%) of Singapore’s CFO’s saying that they have observed an increase in staff turnover – employees resigning voluntarily – in the past three years with the average turnover currently at 10%.

Despite the fact that 99% of employers have implemented staff retention policies, 51% are not very optimistic about the effectiveness of such measures as they expect turnover rates to increase over the next 12 months.

Most of Singapore’s finance employers have also failed to grasp opportunities to gain valuable insights from their departing employees given that 84% do not undertake exit interviews. Moreover, 67% of employers do not conduct regular salary reviews.

Taking other initiatives introduced by companies to retain talent into consideration, only half have offered training and development programmes whereas only 42% provide flexibility and employee wellness programmes respectively.

The highest voluntary employee turnover has been recorded in the accounting (39%), financial management (35%), compliance (30%), accounts payable /receivable (29%) and credit management (26%) sectors.

Matthieu Imbert-Bouchard, managing director of Robert Half Singapore, said: “As job opportunities increase and the supply of candidates dwindles, it’s essential for Singapore’s employers to amplify their staff retention policies to avoid their employees leaving the organisation.”

He pointed out that high staff turnover would lead to consequences such as lost productivity, diminished customer loyalty and company credibility as well as low staff morale due to the inevitable increase in workload for remaining staff.

Imbert-Bouchard suggested regular dialogues between managers and employees that allow for underlying concerns, which could prompt premature departure, to be addressed.

Conversations between the two parties should also involve understanding key motivating factors that keep employees satisfied with their role and identifying areas for improvement.

“Employees who are satisfied and engaged in their role are more productive, help to create more of a friendly office environment and are more likely to stay with their employer for the long term,” he said.