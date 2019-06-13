Singapore FinTech Festival and SWITCH will combine this year to synergise fintech and deep tech solutions

The combined event will feature a conference and exhibition, competitions, deal-making platforms and workshops. Singapore Press Holdings

The Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) and Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) will be combined this year as SFF x Switch, to promote synergy across the themes of financial technology (fintech) and deep tech.

According to a joint statement released on Wednesday (June 12) by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Enterprise Singapore and the National Research Foundation (NRF), the event – which runs from November 11 to 15 – will bring networking opportunities for participants to collaborate on technological innovation across five key sectors.

These sectors include fintech, urban solutions and sustainability, health and biomedical sciences, advanced manufacturing and engineering as well as digital services.

SFF x SWITCH – to be held from November 11 to 13 at the Singapore Expo – will feature insights from global thought leaders, showcase various innovative solutions, and engage entrepreneurs, investors and innovators from around the world, the statement said.

MAS’ chief fintech officer, Sopnendu Mohanty, said the partnership with SWITCH will allow SFF to engage technology ecosystems beyond fintech, and to “present a comprehensive showcase of innovations that benefit all segments of society”.

For the first time, the conference will feature sustainability as a theme, in addition to other categories such as financial services, Industry 4.0 (artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud and cybersecurity), financial inclusion, “green” finance and “technology beyond finance”.

The exhibition will comprise country pavilions, industry exhibitors, financial industry showcase booths and a startup zone.

Global innovators may also take part in three competitions which include:

Global FinTech Hackcelerator, where matches are made between innovative startup solutions to address an industry’s problem statements;

SLINGSHOT 2019, an international startup pitching competition; and

FinTech Awards, which recognises innovative fintech solutions.

Competition finalists will showcase their solutions at the event.

For investors and companies, two “deal-making platforms” will be available for startup investments and business matching in a technology-to-industry marketplace. They are: TechInnovation and Deal Fridays, which runs every Friday from June 21 to October 25.

After the conference, workshops and events catered to the tech industry will also be held on November 14 and 15. According to the statement, an expanded Innovation Lab Crawl will also take place at multiple locations across Singapore.

NRF’s deputy CEO, Cheong Wei Yang, said: “This collaboration between SWITCH and the SFF will consolidate our national efforts to create value from science and technology – starting from the capabilities built in our research base, through innovation and commercialisation by our enterprises.”

“We will focus on deep tech areas relevant to Singapore’s growth as a global-Asia node of technology, innovation and enterprise,” Cheong added.

In 2018, SFF and SWITCH saw a combined attendance of almost 57,000 delegates from nearly 130 countries. International and local dignitaries, including India’s prime minister Narendra Modia and managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, were also present at the events.

