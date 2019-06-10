Singapore GP swiftly adds Gwen Stefani to Formula 1 line-up, after Cardi B pulls out due to ‘major rescheduling’ of her tour

Gwen Stefani has been added to the line-up of the Singapore Formula 1 concert, after rapper Cardi B pulled out. The Straits Times, Instagram account of @iamcardib

American rapper Cardi B will no longer be performing at the Singapore Grand Prix in September this year, but race promoter Singapore GP has made sure that the slot is filled by another heavyweight artiste – Gwen Stefani.

In an announcement on Monday (June 10), Singapore GP said that Cardi B had to cancel her scheduled performance at this year’s race “due a major rescheduling of her September and October tour”.

“While undoubtedly disappointing, we hope to work with Cardi B again in the near future,” the organiser said.

In a separate statement released on the same day, the company also announced that Gwen Stefani would be taking the stage on September 21, the same date Cardi B was originally scheduled to perform.

Ticket prices to the concert start from S$188 (US$138) for a single-day Saturday ticket, and S$278 for a three-day ticket.

Stefani also performed at the F1 Rocks concert with her band No Doubt in 2009.

Other headlining acts at this year’s Formula One (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix include Swedish House Mafia, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hans Zimmer, Muse, Fatboy Slim, Toots and the Maytals as well as Larkin Poe.