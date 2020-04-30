Singapore had 528 new Covid-19 infections on Apr 30 – the total is now above 16,000

The total number of cases in the Republic since Jan 23 is now 16,129. The Straits Times

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Apr 30) that it had confirmed an additional 528 new Covid-19 infections as of 12pm on the same day.

As it had been in recent weeks, the vast majority of these new cases are foreign workers who live in dormitories. Of the new cases on Thursday, six were Singaporeans and permanent residents.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 infection remained at 14, according to the MOH website.

On Thursday, The Straits Times reported that the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) is now leading a major effort to determine the extent of the coronavirus’ spread in Singapore.

According to the daily, Singapore will use serology tests to find out how many people have been infected without showing symptoms of the illness.

MOH’s website states that 12,725 Covid-19 patients with little or no symptoms are currently being housed in isolation facilities.

