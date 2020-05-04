Singapore has done over 143,000 Covid-19 tests – and it plans to increase testing capability from 8,000 to 40,000 a day

Singapore’s health minister said on May 4 that plans are underway to increase the nation’s testing capability from the current 8,000 a day to 40,000 a day by late 2020. SPH

Singapore has conducted the Covid-19 swab test more than 143,000 times so far, and now, there are plans to take it even further.

On Monday (May 4), Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong was reported by The Straits Times (ST) as saying that plans are underway to increase the nation’s testing capability from the current 8,000 a day to 40,000 a day by late 2020.

Singapore already has some of the highest testing rates in the world, he added.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) website, Singapore had conducted 143,919 swab tests on close to 100,000 unique persons as of Apr 27.

On Monday, Singapore reported 573 new Covid-19 cases, of which five were Singaporeans and permanent residents. The majority of these new cases were workers residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said. This brings the total number of cases reported since Jan 23 to 18,778.

The death toll in the nation state remained at 18 as of noon on Monday, after an 86-year-old woman died from related complications the day before. According to the ministry, the patient had a history of diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Measures could be eased from June 1, depending on situation

In a separate report, ST also quoted the minister as saying that circuit-breaker rules could be eased further on June 1 if community cases remain low or drop further, and if infections at migrant worker dormitories come “clearly under control”.

Singapore’s circuit-breaker period began on Apr 7, and is slated to last at least until June 1.

Gan also reportedly said that when the nation reopens its borders, it is “likely to start small and selectively”. The Government will also “continue to impose a mix of isolation and test requirements, to protect ourselves from new imported cases leading to community spread”, ST quoted him as saying.

Over the labour day weekend, Singapore’s government said some existing circuit-breaker measures would be eased from May 12.

These changes will allow certain businesses to re-open at least partially. Among the services allowed to operate partially from May 12 are home-based small scale businesses, hairdressers and barbers (for basic haircut services), retail laundry services, pet food retailers, food manufacturing and on-site food preparation, as well as food establishments primarily selling cakes, confectionery, packaged snacks and desserts.

Dining in and standalone stores serving beverages will remained closed.

