Singapore has had more than 19,000 Covid-19 cases since Jan 23

Patients wait for their Covid-19 swab test results at Jurong Community Hospital. The Straits Times

Singapore has reported an additional 632 new Covid-19 infections, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday (May 5).

Of these, most are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories, while nine are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

This brings the total number of cases reported in Singapore to 19,410.

According to the World Health Organisation, Singapore currently has the highest number of reported cases outside of China in the Western Pacific region .

As of 12pm on Tuesday, there had been 18 deaths in the Republic due to the disease. This works out to be about 0.09 per cent of all cases reported since Jan 23.

On Monday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the Government will ramp up Covid-19 testing capabilities from 8,000 a day to 40,000 daily.

