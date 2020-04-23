Singapore has now reported more than 11,000 Covid-19 infections, with 1,037 new cases on Thurs

Singapore reported another 1,037 Covid-19 infections on Apr 23, 2020. The Straits Times

Singapore has reported another 1,037 Covid-19 infections on Thursday (Apr 23), bringing its total to 11,178.

As it had been in recent days, most of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said. Among the new cases, 21 are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

In recent weeks, Singapore has ramped up Covid-19 testing of foreign workers living in dormitories. The Ministry says on its website that close to 60,000 unique persons have been given the swab test so far.

According to The Straits Times, Singapore has around 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories. About 2.51 per cent of this group have tested positive, the daily reported.

With the latest update, Singapore’s Covid-19 death toll remains at 12, or 0.11 per cent of all cases.