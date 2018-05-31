Singapore has the fastest 4G, topping the charts in LTE speed among 88 countries: Report

- The Straits Times
Singapore’s three major telecommunications companies can give themselves a pat on their backs: a study by mobile analytics company OpenSignal saw Starhub, Singtel and M1 all receiving top marks in various categories of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) speeds.
OpenSignal’s State of Mobile: Singapore analysed more than 185 million measurements collected between February and May to see how the country’s three major operators stacked up.
Starhub registered the fastest overall download speed and the fastest 4G upload speed.
Singtel was found to be the the most “available” in terms of LTE connections, with users being able to tap into 4G signals 89.3 per cent of the time. M1 trailed closely with an availability rate of 86.4 per cent.
Both M1 and Singtel also showcased lightning-fast response time: the former’s 4G latency had a round-trip ping time of 24.8ms, while the latter’s 3G HSPA latency clocked in at 39.2ms.
On average, Singapore’s 4G connection speed clocked in at 44.3 Mbps, putting it on top of a list of 88 countries OpenSignal studied. Availability-wise, Singapore sits in the Top 20.