Singapore is adding a new MRT station to serve the upcoming Founders’ Memorial in Marina Bay

Artist’s impression of Founders’ Memorial station Land Transport Authority

A new station situated near the upcoming Founders’ Memorial has been added to the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Jan 7).

The Founders’ Memorial station will be within walking distance of memorial at the Bay East Garden in the Marina Bay area.

It will be located between Tanjong Rhu and Gardens by the Bay stations along the TEL and also serve upcoming residential and recreational developments in the area.

Stations on the TEL. LTA

According to LTA, the new station will be built by converting the TEL facility building currently being constructed at Bay East Garden into an MRT station.

The Founder’s Memorial is slated to sit on a 5-ha site that comprises an indoor gallery in a garden setting.

In 2017, the Founders’ Memorial Committee recommended for it to be opened by 2025, in time for Singapore’s 60th National Day.

LTA plans for the station to be open in tandem with the opening of the Founders’ Memorial.