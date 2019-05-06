Singapore is building a Winnie the Pooh-inspired park in Bidadari – and it’s even got squirrels and woodpeckers

Singapore’s plan for Bidadari Park was inspired by the Hundred Acre Wood, HDB said. Facebook/Winnie the Pooh, HDB

Children living in HDB’s Bidadari Estate might just be able to have a childhood like Christopher Robin – spending hours immersed in adventures in a rustic woodland.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a statement on Sunday (May 5) that it will be creating a 10-hectare park as the estate’s key feature.

It added that the park was inspired by A.A Milne’s “Winnie the Pooh” series.

Construction for the estate began in 2013. When fully complete, it is expected to house about 10,000 flats.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming Bidadari Park:

This is the “Hundred Acre Wood” – the setting for A.A Milne’s Winnie the Pooh series.

This is England’s Ashdown Forest, said to be the forest that inspired the author.

This is Singapore’s plan for Bidadari Park, which was in turn inspired by the Hundred Acre Wood.

The park, which will be completed in 2022, is a woodland area in the middle of Bidadari Estate, a HDB development.

The main difference, apart from the tropical weather, is that Singapore’s woodland will span just 24 acres. HDB

Like Pooh bear’s home, Bidadari Park will feature undulating hills and lush greenery.

HDB said it “envisioned a naturalistic green expanse of space for adventures across the woodland, where marshes and streams come to life, just as in the story”.

It will also have 6 kilometers of nature appreciation trails. HDB

The Bidadari area is a “natural sanctuary for wildlife”, HDB said.

Animals that residents can expect to see include banded woodpeckers, yellow-rumped flycatchers, squirrels, dragonflies, painted jezebels (a type of butterfly), and various migratory birds that nest in the area.

From left: a banded woodpecker, a yellow-rumped flycatcher and a painted jezebel. Wikicommons, Flickr/Lip Kee, Wikicommons

There are viewing sheds scattered around the park to sit and observe the wildlife. The sheds were inspired by bird’s nests.

HDB

Children can romp in a playground made of salvaged tree branches and logs, and climb into a treehouse 5 metres high, nestled in a banyan tree.

HDB

Foliage will be planted in a “textured layering effect” to mimic the natural structure of a woodland, HDB said.

Apart from keeping 350 trees already on the site, it is working with the National Parks Board to plant 2,000 new trees, including two critically endangered species.

Cratoxylum maingayi (left) and baccaurea motleyana (right) will be planted in Bidadari Park. NParks, WikiCommons

HDB will also create a lake in the park, with a preserved rain tree in the center.

The lake is inspired by the the former Alkaff Lake Garden that sat in Bidadari, built by the affluent Alkaff family in 1929.

The lake can can reduce the risk of flooding during storms. HDB

Apart from the park, there will also be a 1.6-kilometre walking and cycling strip connection the estate, featuring flowers like orchids and the critically endangered frangipani vine.

HDB

Read also: Here’s everything to do at the Botanic Gardens’ new extension, which will now open at the end of this year