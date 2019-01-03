Singapore is finally getting Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 – this is what you need to know

New Year, new computer?

Microsoft announced on Thursday (Jan 3) that it has opened pre-orders for its Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Studio 2 including the Surface for Business line-up.

These devices are now available for pre-order via the Microsoft Online Store and at authorised commercial resellers and retailers, and will officially be released on Jan 15.

The computers, which were launched in the United States in October and November last year, are priced between S$1,398 and S$7,618 in the Singapore market.

According to the American tech giant, the new Surface devices are built to enhance productivity and unleash the creativity of individuals on-the-go.

Here’s what you need to know about their release in Singapore.

Surface Pro 6: A laptop, tablet and portable studio

Microsoft

Surface Pro 6 features a 12.3-inch PixelSense display that’s specially made for users to render designs on photo editing software, or binge-watch TV shows and movies on streaming apps.

While it’s exterior looks similar to previous Surface Pro models, Surface Pro 6 is made to be faster at processing.

It features the quad-core, 8th Generation Intel Core processor and is 1.5 times faster than its predecessor.

Despite that, the device – which weighs 770g – still offers the same battery life as its predecessor, and can perform on 13.5 hours of video playback.

The feature that arguably stands out the most is probably how the device is designed such that users can create their own workspace regardless of location.

Its 165-degree built-in kickstand, as well as Microsoft’s Type Cover and Surface Mouse (sold separately) transforms Surface Pro 6 from a tablet to a laptop or a portable study.

Businesses can use the Windows 10 Pro on Surface Pro 6, which also works with Surface Pen. These two products have to be purchased separately.

Price: Between S$1,398 and S$3,488

Prices of the Surface Pro 6. Microsoft

Surface Laptop 2: Faster and more powerful

Microsoft

This new model is faster and way more powerful than the previous.

The all-new Surface Laptop 2 also features the 8th Generation Intel Core processor, and is 85 per cent more powerful than its predecessor.

It features the PixelSense Touch Display as well, with up to 14.5 hours of battery life and video playback duration.

The coolest bit about the Surface Laptop 2 might just be how quiet it is. According to Mircrosoft, it barely makes a sound when the lid is closed or when one types on the keyboard.

At the same time, the built-in OmniSonic speakers discreetly hidden below the keyboard, are supposed to amplify better the sounds you actually want to hear.

Price: Between S$1,528 and S$3,988

Prices of the Surface Laptop 2. Microsoft

Surface Studio 2: Built for creators

Microsoft

Surface Studio 2 addresses professional creators’ needs, as it offers vibrancy, graphics performance, and fast processing matter. It features next-generation Pascal graphics and 50 per cent faster GPU with full SSD hard drives.

This new device is 38 per cent brighter, with 22 per cent more contrast than the original Surface Studio. Plus, it is calibrated to deliver the most accurate colours possible.

At default, Surface Studio 2 runs at 192 DPI – which is an actual reproduction of physical prints – meaning that users can unlock immersive, graphics-rich experiences on the 28-inch PixelSense Display.

It can be paired with Surface Pen and Surface Dial – which are sold separately.

Price: Between S$5,548 and S$7,618

Prices of the Surface Studio 2. Microsoft

