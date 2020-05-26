Singapore is giving people free masks for the third time – here’s how to collect them in adults’ and kids’ sizes

Singaporeans will get their an improved version of the reusable face mask from the Government in a nationwide exercise from May 26 to June 14, 2020. Facebook/ Chan Chun Sing, People’s Association

The Singapore government is conducting its third nationwide mask collection exercise since the Covid-19 outbreak began, this time with an improved version of the reusable face mask.

From May 26 to June 14, these masks can be collected for free at 400 24-hour vending machines situated in community centres (CCs) across the island.

They can also be collected at CC and Residents’ Committee (RC) counters from 10am to 6pm until June 1.

The latest collection exercise includes masks of two sizes: adult size and kid size, which is suitable for children under 12 years old.

The kid size masks are produced by Ramatex in collaboration with A*STAR, while the adult size masks are made by Ghim Li in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University.

Both types of reusable masks are made of at least three layers of material and have a filtration efficiency of at least 95 per cent, even after 30 washes, the People’s Association (PA) said.

New materials used for these masks also improve their resistance to droplets while providing better comfort for users.

Around 150 SAF servicemen and about 40 military vehicles were used for breaking bulk and transporting the reusable masks to the CCs across Singapore, PA said.

Here’s how to collect the masks in adults’ and kids’ sizes:

Kid size masks are only for children 12 years old and below, and can be collected with the child’s identity documents.

Adults will need to bring their own identity cards for the collection of the adult size masks.

Both masks are available at the vending machines and collection counters, and can be redeemed by scanning the barcode on one’s identity document.

From 26 May to 14 June 2020, residents may collect the improved reusable masks as part of the third mask collection… Posted by The People's Association on Thursday, 21 May 2020

There are 400 mask vending machines in Singapore that operate 24 hours a day. Singaporeans can check where their nearest collection point is by keying in their postal code on the maskgowhere.gov.sg website.

You do not need to personally collect the masks. To avoid overcrowding, one family member can collect the masks on behalf of the entire household with their government-issued identification cards.

Of course, people who collect the masks will be required to observe safe distancing rules and have their temperature taken at the collection point.

According to PA, all high-touch areas on the vending machines are treated with self-disinfecting coating which can last for three months. The vending machines will also be cleaned and restocked regularly, it said.

