Singapore is in peak dengue season, and there are already 5 times more cases compared to the same time last year

Beware: dengue cases are on the rise this year, and the numbers may not fall anytime soon.

In a statement on Monday (August 5), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that as of August 3, a total of 9,231 dengue cases have been reported this year – more than five times the number of cases during the same period last year.

Peak dengue season in Singapore usually stretches from June to October, NEA said, adding that the region around the country has also seen a surge in dengue cases this year.

A total of 604 cases were reported in the week ending August 3, which was slightly lower than the numbers reported in the week ending July 27 (607 cases) and July 20 (649 cases).

However, small, weekly variations in case numbers are not unusual, and do not indicate that dengue cases are decisively on the down trend, NEA warned, andurged the community to continue being vigilant in taking anti-dengue measures.

Most mosquito breeding habitats were in people’s homes

During the first half of the year, about 60 per cent of all mosquito breeding habitats were found in residential premises, and the number rose to 70 per cent in dengue cluster areas.

In total, 184 active dengue clusters were found islandwide in the week ending August 5.

Since then, the largest clusters at Jalan Lembah Thomson at Geylang Road have been closed, but there continue to be clusters of concern where dengue cases remain high, including Chai Chee Avenue and several areas in Pasir Ris, NEA said.

According to The Straits Times, nine people had died from dengue fever by July 20 this year, more than the five deaths reported for the whole of 2018.

In response to the worrying numbers, NEA said that the key to dengue prevention lies with the eradication of mosquito breeding habitats and spraying of insecticides to control the adult mosquito population.

It added that fighting dengue remains a community battle, and that residents, contractors, and business owners, all have a part to play in preventing dengue.

