Singapore is nearing 30,000 in Covid-19 cases – and the number of Singaporeans/PRs just jumped to 13

Singapore is close to having 30,000 Covid-19 cases, after another 448 infections were found on Thursday (May 21).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that among the new cases, 13 were Singaporeans or permanent residents, marking a sharp rise from just two cases a day before.

Of the Singaporeans or PRs among Thursday’s reported cases, seven were detected through active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff, MOH said. Another four are part of a family cluster linked to a dormitory, while epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining two cases.

Again, the vast majority of the remaining cases were foreign workers living in dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the Republic since Jan 23 is now 29,812.

Community cases decreasing

On Wednesday, the ministry had said that the number of new cases in the community had decreased, from an average of eight cases per day the week before, to an average of five cases per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community had also decreased, from an average of three cases per day the week before, to an average of two per day in the past week.

The ministry also said it would start to include work permit holders living outside dormitories in the “community cases” category as the Stay Home Notices (SHN) for these workers have expired.

As of May 20, Singapore’s Covid-19 death toll remained at 22. The majority of existing cases – or 17,181 patients – were being housed in isolation facilities, while 954 were in hospital. Of those hospitalised, 11 patients were in critical condition.

