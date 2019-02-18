Singapore is the most millennial-friendly city to move to, according to a study

“Singapore is the best city for millennials seeking to build a career and enjoy a great quality of life. Our analysis indicates that Singapore’s thriving economy provides strong job opportunities for young people,” the firm’s senior research analyst William Hofmann said in the report.

The Lion City had the lowest gender wage gap and the second-lowest unemployment rate among the 20 cities – 2.2 per cent overall and 3.96 per cent for youth – which meant it may be easier to find well-paying jobs, the study said.

Other factors that made Singapore stand out were its diversity of languages and its reputation as a global finance hub and an ideal location for start-ups.

Hong Kong scored well due to its strong economy and low unemployment rate – 2.8 per cent overall and 8.12 per cent for youth.

Researchers at the Singapore-based firm also highlighted Hong Kong’s “very good” health indicators, including a long life expectancy of 84.2 years.

However, the city had lower individual rankings for its cost of living (ninth) and quality of life (sixth). It estimated that residents spend about 31 per cent of their salary on rent, which may deter young people.

Guangzhou, in China’s Guangdong province, made it into the top five primarily because it was one of the most affordable cities.

The study focused on analysing the cost of housing and using the average price of a pint of beer as a proxy for entertainment costs, to determine cost of living.