Singapore is the world’s second-most competitive economy: WEF

The United States is the world’s most competitive economy followed by Singapore, the Geneva-based World Economic Forum said on Wednesday (Oct 17), after revisions to its annual league table knocked Switzerland off the top spot for the first time in a decade. Following is a table showing the top 30 countries, according to the World Economic Forum.

1. United States 2. Singapore 3. Germany 4. Switzerland 5. Japan 6. Netherlands 7. Hong Kong 8. United Kingdom 9. Sweden 10. Denmark 11. Finland 12. Canada 13. Taiwan 14. Australia 15. South Korea 16. Norway 17. France 18. New Zealand 19. Luxembourg 20. Israel 21. Belgium 22. Austria 23. Ireland 24. Iceland 25. Malaysia 26. Spain 27. United Arab Emirates 28. China 29. Czech Republic 30. Qatar