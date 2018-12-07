Singapore issues travel advisory for KL ahead of large-scale rallies – here’s what you should know

The Straits Times

Two major rallies are set to take place in Malaysia’s Klang Valley on Saturday (Dec 8).

In an advisory issued on Friday (Dec 7), Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that Singaporeans are “advised to defer all non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur (KL) for the time being”.

“As with large congregations or demonstrations, there is a possibility that limited and isolated skirmishes might take place. There may also be traffic disruptions and other disturbances that will impact travellers,” the authority said.

Singaporeans who are currently in Kuala Lumpur are also advised to “stay vigilant and avoid large gatherings, monitor local media for developments and heed the instructions of the local authorities”.

MFA also runs the eRegister, which allows them to contact Singaporeans who are in affected areas should the need arise.

On top of travel and medical insurance, Singaporeans should also stay in touch with family and friends to provide updates of their status in case of emergencies.

Those who need consular assistance in Kuala Lumpur may contact the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at 6379 8800 / 8855.

Two rallies in different locations

One rally group – which includes opposition groups Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), Umno and Malay-Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGOs) – plans to hold a public demonstration at an open field in KL.

New Straits Times reported that about 10,000 representatives from these three parties will monitor and coordinate the public demonstration.

Around 500,000 anti-International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) protesters will gather in KL at Dataran Merdeka celebrate the non-ratification of the United Nations covenant, New Straits Times reported.

The Malaysian government recently backed away from ratifying the ICERD. Many Malay-Muslim groups had expressed concern that ratifying the ICERD would dilute their rights through changes to the bumiputera policy.

The government of Kelantan, which is PAS-led, has even declared Sunday a public holiday in support of the event.

Less than 20km away in Petaling Jaya, another gathering organised by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), will be held to mark Human Rights Day, which falls on Dec 10. It is expected to be much smaller, with 3,000 participants, The Star said.

According to The Star, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is expected to speak at the Suhakam rally.

The Suhakam’s Human Rights Day gathering is expected to begin at 9am and end at 3pm, while the anti-Icerd rally will begin at 2pm and end at 6pm.