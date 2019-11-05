Singapore issues warning on 11 unsafe baby products – including baby carriers, cots and strollers sold online

The Sorbebe Airo Robic Hip Seat Baby Carrier and the Baby YOYA Baby Cabin Travel were among 11 baby products found to be unsafe by Enterprise Singapore. Enterprise Singapore

Babies are unable to tell when they’re in danger, so it is important that adults around them are extra careful with what they can get their little hands on.

Singapore’s regulatory agency for product safety and consumer goods, Enterprise Singapore, on Tuesday (Nov 5) issued a warning over 11 baby products that were found to be unsafe.

In the advisory, Enterprise Singapore said that these baby carriers, cots and strollers were among 16 child products studied for safety.

The 11 items were found to be non-compliant with safety requirements set by various bodies, including the American Society for Testing and Materials International (ASTM), the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), and the European Committee for Standardisation (EN).

Hazards identified include choking, entrapment, falling and laceration, Enterprise Singapore said.

In particular, some baby carriers were found to be inadequate in supporting the weight of a baby and broke as a result. The lack of instructions on the products could also lead to improper use that could potentially cause injuries and baby suffocation, it said.

Some cots identified as unsafe had slats that broke easily when tested, and also raised surfaces or bumps that could cause a baby to climb and fall out of the cot. There were also some sharp edges that could cause lacerations on babies.

In addition, there were cot slats that did not meet requirements of 30mm for adjustable cots, and 60mm for non-adjustable cots. These can also pose a risk of falling if the child climbs out, Enterprise Singapore said.

Small parts in one of the cots were also easily detachable, and pose a risk of suffocation if swallowed.

Unsafe strollers also posed serious risks to children, with restraint systems and fasteners unable to secure a child in the seat. The strollers were also poor in stability and could tip over when parked on slopes.

They also ended up being damaged or collapsed when tested for strength. As a result, the safety features – locking mechanism, restraint system, parking/braking devices – were also damaged.

According to Enterprise Singapore, all 11 products were sold on e-commerce platforms such as Qoo10, Lazada and Shopee.

In its advisory, the authority said that consumers who are unable to check products physically before purchase should check that they have passed necessary safety tests. Other measures to take include buying only from official stores or reputable brands and sellers, ensuring instruction manuals and warning labels are provided, noting age and weight recommendations, and checking if a safety alert has been issued locally or internationally.

Enterprise Singapore said suppliers of all 11 products have removed the items following notices informing them to do so.

Any person who fails to comply with Enterprise Singapore’s directions to stop the sale of unsafe products can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

It said consumers who already bought any of these 11 items should stop using them immediately. Consumers can also contact the sellers or the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) for redress options.

These are the 11 products the areas they were found unsafe:

MINE 4 Position Baby Carrier

Warning label detached from the baby carrier during testing.

Fastener broke during the test, posing a fall hazard.

Instructions and warnings provided were not in accordance to the requirements (e.g. content, format, language).

caption The carrier was sold on Qoo10. source Enterprise Singapore

OEM Adapt 3 Position Baby Carrier

Instructions and warnings provided were not in accordance to the requirements (e.g. content, format, language).

caption Sold on Shopee source Enterprise Singapore

Sorbebe Airo Robic Hip Seat Baby Carrier

Instructions and warnings provided were not in accordance to the requirements (e.g. content, format, language).

caption Sold on Agape Babies. source Enterprise Singapore

I-Angel Miracle Hip Seat Carrier

Warning label detached from the baby carrier during testing.

Instructions and warnings provided were not in accordance to the requirements(e.g. content, format, language).

caption Sold on Lazada source Enterprise Singapore

SG Baby Shop (Model No: SX)

Edges around the product were not well-rounded and could pose a laceration hazard.

Internal dimensions of the product do not meet the minimum requirement; this could pose a falling hazard as children may climb over the cot.

The locking devices do not meet the minimum force required to be operated, posing a stability hazard should it be unlocked accidentally.

Small parts such as, fasteners of locking devices and foam from the mattress may be detached, posing a choking hazard.

Slats of the bed broke when subjected to a durability test. The sharp edges formed from the breakage could pose a laceration hazard.

The plastic packaging used for the product is not perforated or marked with warning statement. This could pose a suffocation hazard if played with by children.

Instructions provided were not in official language – English.

caption Sold on Qoo10 source Enterprise Singapore

Premium Baby Bed Set (Model No: Hope HP 810M

Edges around the product were not well-rounded and could pose a laceration hazard.

Internal dimensions of the product do not meet the minimum requirement, and could pose a falling hazard as children may climb over the product.

The locking devices do not meet the minimum force required to be operated, posing a stability hazard should it be unlocked accidentally.

Presence of small, detachable parts that could pose a choking hazard.

Slats of the bed broke when subjected to a durability test. The sharp edges formed from the breakage could pose a laceration hazard.

Instructions provided were not in official language – English.

caption Sold on Qoo10 source Enterprise Singapore

Puku Izzy Foldable Baby Cot (Model No: P30112)

Edges around the product were not well-rounded and could pose a laceration hazard.

Internal dimensions of the product do not meet the minimum requirement; this could pose a falling hazard as children may climb over the product.

Presence of gaps where loops or loose clothing parts may get caught, posing a strangulation hazard.

The locked castors do not meet the minimum required force to be operated, this could pose a stability hazard if product is moved unintentionally.

Bed base may be adjusted without a tool; this could pose a stability hazard if adjusted unintentionally.

Small bits of foam from the mattress may be detached and pose a choking hazard.

The gaps between the foldable side and cot base do not meet the requirements, this could pose a pinching hazard.

caption Sold on Lazada source Enterprise Singapore

Milano –Oxford 4 in 1 Convertible Cot (Model No: BD302)

Edges around the product were not well-rounded and could pose a laceration hazard.

Presence of holes that do not meet the requirements in dimension (diameter or depth). These could pose a finger entrapment hazard.

Instructions provided were not in accordance to the requirements (e.g. content, format, language).

caption Sold on Qoo10. source Enterprise Singapore

Baby YOYA Baby Cabin Travel

The restraint system and fasteners were not able to prevent the test mass from falling out during testing.

The tether strap was found to be too long and posed an entanglement hazard.

The product failed to meet stability requirements and overturned during testing.

The product broke when it was used over irregular test surfaces.

The product and its packaging do not have information provided in official language – English.

caption Sold on Qoo10. source Enterprise Singapore

Belecoo Compact

The tether strap was found to be too long and posed an entanglement hazard.

Foam from the bumper bar detached during testing and posed a choking and ingestion hazard.

The product failed to meet stability requirements and overturned during testing.

The product and its packaging do not have information provided in official language – English.

caption Sold on Qoo10. source Enterprise Singapore

Seebaby Little Monster

The restraint system and fasteners were not able to prevent the test mass from falling out during testing.

Pinching points were found in multiple areas of the product.

The parking device could not be simultaneously engaged with a single action on multiple wheels. To park the stroller, caregivers will need to go through a few steps. This poses a risk where caregivers may partially park the stroller instead causing it to continue moving

The product failed to meet stability requirements and overturned during testing.

The product broke when it was used over irregular test surfaces.

The product and its packaging do not have information provided in official language – English.

caption Sold on Qoo10. source Enterprise Singapore

Consumers can report product safety issues to Enterprise Singapore at 1800 773 3163 or consumerprotection@enterprisesg.gov.sg.

