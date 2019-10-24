Singapore, Japan and Korea are the 3 Asian countries with the most ‘soft power’, report finds

Major cultural events, like the success of Crazy Rich Asians, helped to push up Singapore’s international visibility. YouTube screenshot

Singapore has come in 21st again on an annual ranking of ‘soft power’ among 60 countries worldwide.

It did extremely well for business-friendliness and digital infrastructure, but poorly on art, film, music, and sport.

Only three other Asian countries made it into the top 30: Japan, Korea and China.

Despite producing no popular anime or leggy girl groups, little Singapore is among the top three countries with the most soft power in Asia, according to an annual report by communications consultancy Portland.

The Soft Power 30 report, published on Thursday (Oct 24), scored 60 countries worldwide on six soft power indices: culture, education, engagement, digital, enterprise and government.

It also polled 12,500 nationally-representative respondents from 25 countries for their views on each country’s cuisine, livability, friendliness, foreign policy, tech products, luxury goods, and global culture.

It then combined both scores and compiled the top 30 countries to form its ranking.

Read also: Singapore has great restaurants, too bad it’s also stressful and unexciting: Time Out poll

In top place this year was France, followed by the UK, Germany, Sweden, and the US.

Most of the countries in the top 30 were from Europe, with just four from Asia: Japan (8th place), South Korea (19th), Singapore (21st) and China (27th).

Singapore – which maintained its 21st place ranking from last year – was 19th place in 2016.

For the fourth year running, Singapore came in top place in the enterprise category for its good business environment, talent pool, high foreign direct investment, and number of patents.

It also came in eighth in the digital category thanks to its digital infrastructure and online government services, which the report attributed to the Government’s Smart Nation initiative.

Read also: 4 years after losing top spot, Singapore remains 2nd on ranking of world’s easiest place to do business

While Singapore’s poll score was boosted by the Trump-Kim summit and the success of Crazy Rich Asians, it still ranked among the bottom for most indices, especially engagement and culture.

The engagement category considered the number of embassies a country had, its membership in multilateral organisations, and its contributions to overseas development aid.

Meanwhile, the culture category looked at the number of Michelin-star restaurants, UNESCO World Heritage sites and Olympic medals a country had, as well as tourist spending, the reputation of its national airline, and the number of local films and music albums popular in other countries.

Read also: Singapore officially submitted its hawker culture nomination to Unesco with celebratory photos and videos – but some Malaysians aren’t too happy about it

The study’s lead author, Jonathan McClory, said the republic needed to “double down on efforts to showcase its rich and diverse culture” if it hoped to improve its overall rank.

“Singapore is a multi-racial, multi-religious society, with a unique blend of cultural influences. The bicentennial did an excellent job of showcasing Singapore’s history as a multi-cultural society, but this was largely domestically-focused. Singapore’s strengths in diversity should be weaved into its global narrative, and shared with audiences around the world,” he added.

McClory said Singapore performed well on tourism and food, but lagged behind in art, film, music, and sport.

Former diplomat Bilahari Kausikan added that the country’s main soft power was its culture of “clear, enforced rules” on trade, finance, and dispute resolution.

“Singapore has worked over decades to build up its hard power capabilities, precisely because we recognise the limits of soft power,” he added.

“Singapore has known since independence the precarious position of small states in a large and dangerous world. As such, we have always had to take a hard-edged, realist view of the world.”

Read also: Trump-Kim Summit: Singapore will pay S$20 million bill despite playing host – and believes the benefits will outweigh the costs