Singapore job-seekers deterred by low pay, shift work and physically strenuous work in non-PMET jobs, MOM study finds

When hunting for jobs, there are a multitude of factors to consider – and while a job opportunity is always great, there are some conditions that may make you change your mind about even applying at all.

According to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) Job Vacancies 2018 report released on Tuesday (March 19), there were a total of 63,300 job vacancies last year.

Pay and working conditions were the main reasons cited for unfilled job vacancies for extended periods last year.

The report found that 34 per cent of job vacancies were unfilled for six months or more. And according to MOM, openings for Professionals, Managers, Executives and Technicians (PMET) were easier to fill than non-PMET ones.

According to MOM, Singaporeans were not as attracted to non-PMET openings because of unattractive pay, physically strenuous job nature, work on weekends or public holidays, and shift work.

When it comes to non-PMET positions, the three job titles with the most vacancies were cleaner, shop sales assistant and security guard. The report added that “the demand for these jobs has declined with ongoing industry transformation efforts”.

It also said that there was an increase in vacancies for healthcare assistant roles, amid rising healthcare demand.

Information & communication, finance and business-related PMET positions were most sought-after by employers. Roles here include software, web and multimedia developers, systems analysts and commercial and marketing sales executives.

MOM also said that technical and analytical roles, such as chief information officers, compliance officers or risk analysts and database designers and administrators, saw an increase in demand by employers who were looking to hire.

Employers looked beyond academic qualifications

The report also found that when hiring, more employers looked beyond academic qualifications and instead, considered “a wider pool of candidates” with the relevant skills or working experience.

The proportion of PMET vacancies where academic qualification was not a main consideration increased from 42 per cent in 2017 to 52 per cent last year.

Employers placed stronger emphasis on skills or relevant working experience when hiring for positions such as software, web and multimedia developers, systems analysts and commercial and marketing sales executives.

Almost half of total vacancies were for new positions

Out of the total of 63,300 job vacancies last year, 40 per cent were for new positions created as a result of business formation and expansion.

These vacancies were commonly from community, social and personal services (education, healthcare), manufacturing (electronics, transport equipment) and information and communications, the report said.

