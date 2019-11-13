Singapore has a national AI strategy that will ‘transform’ the country by 2030 – here are the 5 major plans underway

Adaptive learning systems, personalised risk scores for chronic diseases and a fully automated immigration system involving facial and iris scans are just some of the things coming to Singapore. The Straits Times

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly changing the lives of everyday Singaporeans.

In the latest Smart Nation development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat announced on Wednesday (Nov 13) that the nation will embark on a “national AI strategy” that plans out ways it will develop and use AI technology.

The plan will consist of five “National AI” projects as a start. These will be employed in the sectors of logistics, healthcare, border security, estate management and education management.

These sectors were chosen as they have high social and economic impacts, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) in a statement.

The projects are aimed at transforming Singapore’s economy and improving the lives of citizens, and focuses on delivering “tangible benefits” to citizens and businesses through AI, the government agency added.

According to the SNDGO, these projects will guide how Singapore sets up its digital infrastructure. Singapore will also continue to identify “other high impact National AI projects to pursue”, it said.

Here are the five plans that will be launched to transform Singapore by 2030:

1) Intelligent freight planning

A common data platform will be built to optimise delivery processes through intelligent routing and scheduling of trucks. AI will also enable jobs to be pooled and dynamically assigned to increase productivity and asset utilisation.

Additionally, freight planning in ports will be optimised through AI applications, which will be expanded to air and land cargo operations by 2030.

2) Estate management services

According to the SNDGO, the reporting of municipal issues is a tedious process that lengthens the time taken for resolutions, and can affect more than one million cases each year.

To combat this, an AI chatbot will be launched in 2022 to guide residents when they report an issue, such as telling them the correct agency to report the issue to and prompting them for mandatory case details in real time.

By 2025, data will also be collected and analysed to optimise estate maintenance cycles as well as help government agencies to pre-emptively address issues. For example, it can be used to predict the next lift breakdown.

By 2030, this data will provide insights for better planning of estates, so that facilities will be better built and located to suit the needs of residents.

3) Chronic disease prediction and management

An AI program for the eye – the Singapore Eye Lesion Analyser (SELENA+) – will be rolled out in 2022 to scan and analyse retinal photographs to identify signs of diabetic eye diseases.

SELENA+ is a deep learning system that SNDGO claims can increase productivity of human graders by 70 per cent, which will allow more time to be dedicated to patients with more complex cases.

The AI programme’s capabilities will also be used to develop a predictive risk assessment model for cardiovascular disease.

Additionally, AI technology can be used to create personalised risk scores for chronic diseases through analysing clinical data, medical images and genomic data.

This allows individuals to take earlier preventive measures and have more targeted interventions by their care teams, the government agency said.

4) Personalised education

In 2020, an automated marking system for the English language will be launched at selected pilot primary and secondary schools. The system will assess short-response questions and essays and provide quick feedback on the student’s work.

This will be expanded to other subjects by 2030.

By 2025, an adaptive learning system and learning companion will be launched to better support the differing needs and capabilities of each student.

The adaptive learning system will use machine learning to tell how each student responds to learning materials in order to recommend a customised pathway for each individual.

An AI learning companion will also help students reflect on their learning experiences and recommending further learning activities.

5) Border clearance operations

A fully automated immigration system involving facial and iris scans – which can be used by both local and foreign travellers – will be deployed in 2025.

The process will also reduce human error and allow immigration officers working at manned counters to focus on higher-value work, such as focusing on visitors who may require closer scrutiny.

Here’s a full timeline of milestones for the five National AI projects:

