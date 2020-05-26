Singapore just committed another S$33 billion to help the nation tide through Covid-19, making the total S$92.9 billion

Singapore has announced an additional S$33 billion in the Fortitude Budget, to help Singapore battle the fallout caused by Covid-19. Facebook/ Heng Swee Keat

Almost S$100 billion (US$70.5 billion) has been set aside to fund measures aimed at cushioning the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Tuesday (May 26).

Announcing a S$33 billion Fortitude Budget, the Finance Minister said that the Government had obtained the President’s in-principle support for a further draw of $31 billion from the nation’s past reserves.

Together with the Unity, Resilience, and Solidarity Budgets, Singapore’s S$92.9 billion commitment is equivalent to around 19.2 per cent of its GDP.

According to Heng, an additional S$13 billion has also been sent aside in the Contingencies Funds. “This is to allow the Government to respond to any unforeseeable developments if the medical or economic situation deteriorates. We will do our best to avoid this, but we must be prepared for any eventuality,” he said in a Facebook update.

[ FISCAL IMPLICATIONS ] DPM Heng: Today’s support measures in the Fortitude Budget will commit $33 billion to support… Posted by Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Among the measures announced on Tuesday are a one-off S$100 Solidarity Utilities Credit for households to offset their utility bills in July or August, and S$800 million for the COVID-19 Support Grant to support people whose jobs have been affected due to the pandemic.

[ SUPPORTING OUR HOUSEHOLDS ] DPM Heng: To thank all Singaporeans for doing our part in staying home during the… Posted by Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Around S$2 billion will also be set aside for a #SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package to create close to 100,000 opportunities, comprising 40,000 jobs, 25,000 traineeships and 30,000 places for skills training. “This is to support the immediate needs of our workers, and raise the skills of our people for future jobs,” Heng wrote.

A new National Jobs Council chaired by Tharman Shanmugaratnam will also help to create jobs and build deep skills among Singapore’s workforce.

[ #SGUNITED JOBS & SKILLS PACKAGE ] DPM Heng: Jobs is a central focus of this Budget. In the tough months ahead, we… Posted by Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Over S$500 million will also be used to support the digital transformation of businesses, such as the adoption of contactless payments and the adoption of PayNow Corporate. There will also be a series of National Innovation Challenges that boost the development of industry-led solutions to the challenges businesses may face.

[ DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION & INNOVATION ] DPM Heng: I will set aside more than $500 million to support businesses in… Posted by Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Other forms of support for businesses include an extension of the foreign worker levy waiver and rebate, cash grants and rental relief, and extension of wage support under the Jobs Support Scheme by one more month.

The Government will also provide a top-up of S$100 million, on top of the existing $70 million budget for the Tote Board’s Enhanced Fund-Raising Programme.

Another $18 million will also be set aside for the Invictus Fund, which supports social service agencies in maintaining service continuity, retaining staff and adopting technology to transform the way they work.

[ STRENGTHENING RESILIENCE ] DPM Heng: We must continue to help vulnerable segments of our community cope during this… Posted by Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

