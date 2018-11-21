Singapore just unveiled the design for its 2019 year of the pig Chinese almanac coins – and its a-boar-able

Chinese almanac coins released by The Singapore Mint for 2019. The Singapore Mint website

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has just unveiled its 2019 Year of the Boar Almanac coins, and they feature a very a-boarable pink pig on the island of Pulau Ubin.

Released as the third issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which runs from 2017 to 2028, the coins will be issued on Jan 1, 2019.

Each year, a new design depicts a zodiac animal in a park or natural landscape setting in Singapore.

The Chinese year of the pig or boar will begin on Chinese New Year in February next year.

The boar-themed coins will be available in 10 different versions, comprising various metallic compositions, minting relief effects and shapes.

Special premium sets consisting of various coin combinations are also be available for sale from The Singapore Mint.

The lowest-priced coin is a nickel-plated zinc proof-like coin retailing for S$25 (US$18.20), while the most expensive is a 5 troy oz 999.9 fine gold proof coin priced at S$15,888.

A gold and silver 5 troy oz 2-coin set is the most expensive set in the collection, at S$16,388.

There is also a rectangular 1g 999.9 fine gold brilliant uncirculated coin being sold for S$148, and a 1kg silver proof-like coin priced at S$2,618.

Pre-orders for the alamanac coins have already opened, and some items – a S$3,418 1 troy oz 999.9 fine gold proof octagon-shaped coin, and a gold and silver 3-coin set worth S$3,588 – are already selling fast.

In its statement, MAS said that orders must reach The Singapore Mint by Dec 16.