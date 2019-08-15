Singapore kayaker’s son confirms her death in Malaysia

In a Facebook post, Mr Louis Pang, 24, wrote: “Dear mummy, you’ve led a wonderful and glorious life. You did what you love to do till the very end.” Facebook/Louis Smile

The son of Madam Puah Geok Tin – one of two Singaporean kayakers who went missing in the Endau waters at Mersing last Thursday – confirmed her death on Thursday morning (Aug 15).

Mdm Puah’s group were kayaking without a permit from the Malaysian maritime police (MMEA), which is required in order to go on a sea expedition in Malaysian waters.

In a Facebook post, Mr Louis Pang, 24, wrote: “Dear mummy, you’ve led a wonderful and glorious life. You did what you love to do till the very end. Rest in peace, Mummy. I love you.

“Now spread your wings and be free. I promise to bring you back home safe with me.” The post showed a photo of their family together.

His sister Ranie shared his post on Facebook, saying: “I love you and I always will.”

On Wednesday, Malaysian officials said the body of a woman wearing a life jacket was found in the waters off Terengganu.

The family of Madam Puah, 57, was asked to help with identifying the body.

A fisherman spotted the body at about 12.55pm on Wednesday in Kemaman, Terengganu, according to a notice written on a board at the search and rescue centre in Mersing where family members and media including The Straits Times were stationed.

He then informed the MMEA in Kemaman. Local authorities there retrieved the body and informed the Singapore consulate.