Singapore leaders send their well-wishes to Malaysians and the country’s new prime minister on Facebook

By
Dylan Tan
-

Local politicians including PM Lee have been congratulating Malaysian prime minister Mahathir via Facebook.
The Straits Times

Congratulatory messages from Singapore political leaders have been pouring in for Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon (May 11), Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote that he called Dr Mahathir in the morning to send his well-wishes while the former was “busy meeting people for his Cabinet appointments”.

The post followed a similar one which PM Lee made yesterday after Pakatan Harapan, the opposition alliance led by Dr Mahathir, pulled off a shock victory in the Malaysian General Election.

On his official Facebook fan page, emeritus senior minister Goh Chok Tong also commented that Mahathir’s hard-fought victory brought to mind a memorable quote from Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin referred to the results as “stunning” in his Facebook post and added the people “have made their choice and spoken out decisively”. He offered his congratulations and said: “We look forward to working with the new Government and leaders, and to continue to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two countries.”