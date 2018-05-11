Singapore leaders send their well-wishes to Malaysians and the country’s new prime minister on Facebook

Congratulatory messages from Singapore political leaders have been pouring in for Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon (May 11), Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote that he called Dr Mahathir in the morning to send his well-wishes while the former was “busy meeting people for his Cabinet appointments”.
The post followed a similar one which PM Lee made yesterday after Pakatan Harapan, the opposition alliance led by Dr Mahathir, pulled off a shock victory in the Malaysian General Election.
On his official Facebook fan page, emeritus senior minister Goh Chok Tong also commented that Mahathir’s hard-fought victory brought to mind a memorable quote from Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.
Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin referred to the results as “stunning” in his Facebook post and added the people “have made their choice and spoken out decisively”. He offered his congratulations and said: “We look forward to working with the new Government and leaders, and to continue to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two countries.”