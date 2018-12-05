Singapore lost to the UAE in a new ranking of the world’s most powerful passports

The United Arab Emirates passport provides visa upon arrival for 15 more countries than Singapore’s travel document, according to an Arton Capital ranking. The Straits Times

Singapore has come in second in a new ranking of the world’s passports.

The republic lost to the United Arab Emirates in global advisory firm Arton Capital’s 2018 Passport Index, which ranks countries based on the number of visas required for entry into other countries.

The ranking is a combined score of how many countries a passport offers visa-free entry and visa upon arrival to, as well as the number of countries where visas are required.

The UAE’s passport offers visa-free entry to 113 countries and visa upon arrival to 54 countries. Visas are still required for 31 countries.

In comparison, Singapore’s passport offers visa-free entry to six more countries, but visa upon arrival to 15 fewer countries.

Visas are still required for 32 countries.

Just behind Singapore was Germany, whose passport allows visa-free entry into 126 countries.

Singapore’s visa-free score was 166, and the global average score was at 102.

Passports from countries in Europe and the Americas were more powerful than those from Africa and South Asia, the ranking found.

