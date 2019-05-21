Singapore has agreed to Malaysia’s request for the construction of a cross-border rail system to be postponed till end September

Singapore’s minister for transport Khaw Boon Wan and his Malaysian counterpart Loke Siew Fook signing the agreement. The Straits Times

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Project may not come to fruition anytime soon as Singapore and Malaysia have signed an agreement to put its construction on hold for another four months.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday (May 21), the governments on both sides announced that the project’s construction would be suspended until September 30, 2019.

The statement added that Malaysia will bear the costs agreed upon between the two nations for the suspension, and if it decides against proceeding with the project, it will also bear the costs incurred by Singapore in accordance to the RTS Link Bilateral Agreement.

According to the Singapore’s Ministry of Transport, the postponement was made at Malaysia’s request and “in the spirit of bilateral cooperation”.

Singapore’s Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan exchanged legal documents with his Malaysian counterpart Loke Siew Fook in Singapore on Tuesday to vary the RTS Link Bilateral Agreement based on the new understanding.

The two ministers also acknowledged the urgency to ease traffic congestion along the Johor Bahru-Singapore Causeway – which facilitates approximately 300,000 crossings per day – the statement said.

Both nations also plan to continue discussing affordable and sustainable alternatives to alleviate the congestion, while exploring initiatives to enhance security and checkpoint efficiency, it added.

Read also: