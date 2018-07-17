Singapore and Malaysia will finally sit down to discuss the controversial high-speed rail project

Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said he is in communication with his Singaporean counterpart about the Singapore-KL high speed rail project. MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd

According to a Bernama news agency report, the controversial Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high speed rail (HSR) project will be addressed by the end of the month.

Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali made the statement after delivering a keynote address at the EU-Malaysia Trade and Investment Forum 2018 in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (July 16).

Bernama quoted Datuk Seri Azmin telling reporters: “We will meet with my counterpart in Singapore soon and will discuss the details.”

He added: “I’m in communication with our Singaporean counterpart. Last week, I was briefed by our Attorney-General (Tommy Thomas) and presented the case (to the Cabinet) on Wednesday.”

Datuk Seri Azmin also said an announcement about the HSR would be made this week.

Since coming into power in May, Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has often spoken against the project and alternated between saying it has been scrapped and postponed.

The deal for the 350km-long rail line was inked in 2016 under the previous Barisan Nasional administration led by Najib Razak.

Originally scheduled to be completed by 2026, it would cut travelling time between the two cities to just 90 minutes – compared to about five hours by car.

