Singapore, Malaysia will stay cold and wet until next month – here’s what’s causing the intense thunderstorms

The current wet weather is expected to last until January, with rain and wind peaking in January itself. The Straits Times

The arrival of the Northeast Monsoon has caused heavy rain in both Singapore and Malaysia.

The cold and wet weather is expected to persist until January next year, according to weather forecasts from both countries.

The monsoon – which refers to strong annual winds from Northern Asia – blows into warm tropical areas, creating conditions ripe for thunderclouds.

Singapore and Southern Johor sit along the monsoon rain band.

Looking for a white Christmas? The closest thing Singapore and Malaysia can offer this year is a wet one, with temperatures expected to hit lows of 24 degrees Celcius until the New Year and rain expected throughout.

Both countries are currently experiencing a monsoon surge, which sees winds of up to 35km/h and prolonged showers lasting two to five days. Parts of Johor are also experiencing flash floods, and the Government has issued a flood warning.

The highest rainfall recorded in Singapore this month was 102.8mm, while it is expected to hit a high of 950mm in Malaysia’s Terengganu, Pahang and Johor.

Fortnightly Weather Outlook: Short-duration moderate to heavy showers on 8-10 days, mostly in the afternoon & could extend into the evening on some days. Daily temp of 24°C-33°C on most days, with min temp dipping to a low of 23°C on some days #SGWeather https://t.co/0znvgzMmL4 — NEA (@NEAsg) December 16, 2019

Government weather forecasts have attributed the intense rain to the Northeast Monsoon, an annual wind that blows over equatorial Southeast Asia, hitting both countries from the north.

This monsoon is caused by “strong solar heating of land areas coupled with convergence of winds in the surrounding region“, which create cloudy and windy conditions conducive for thunderstorm clouds to form.

According to Singapore weather guide WeatherWise, these winds come from countries in northern Asia experiencing cold weather, such as Siberia.

These cold winds escape into China, creating air pressure differences and causing huge winds toward the warm tropics with less pressure – affecting Singapore and Southern Johor, which sit along the monsoon rain band.

“The sea warms and moistens the overlaying wind – and in turn, the wind eventually converges to bring about widespread rain,” the publication said.

Singapore’s meteorological agency added that the monsoon season, which set in around mid-November, has two phases: a “wet” and “dry” phase.

The current wet phase will last until January (peaking in January itself) and the dry phase from February to March.

Malaysia’s meteorological agency said heavy rainfall caused by the monsoon is expected in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor this month.

The winds will shift in February and March, bringing rain to Sabah and Sarawak instead.

