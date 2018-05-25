Singapore manufacturing output up 9.1% in April

Manufacturing output went up by 9.1% last month. Zaobao

Singapore’s manufacturing output increased 9.1 per cent in April on a year-on-year basis, the Economic Development Board (EDB) announced on Friday (May 25). Excluding biomedical manufacturing cluster, April’s output grew 9.3 per cent last month.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 0.2 per cent in April. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 2.4 per cent.

Chemical and electronic clusters showed the biggest growth.

The data comes a day after the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced that Singapore’s economy grew 4.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 – higher than the previous period’s 3.6 per cent.

Gross domestic product growth for 2018 is now expected come in at 2.5 to 3.5 cent improving slightly on the earlier estimate of 1.5 to 3.5 cent.

The next monthly manufacturing performance results will be issued by EDB on June 26.