Statistics show more Singaporeans are getting married and less are getting divorced

The Registry of Civil Marriages and Registry of Muslim Marriages at Canning Rise. The New Paper

The number of people getting hitched last year grew, according to data from the “Statistics on Marriages and Divorce, 2017” publication released by the Singapore Department of Statistics.

28,212 wedding bells rung in 2017 – up 0.9 per cent from the 27,971 in 2016 – and the increase was attributed to a rise in both civil and Muslim marriages last year.

Inter-ethnic couples made up about a quarter of the latest figure – increasing to 22.1 per cent – versus 16.4 per cent a decade ago.

Break-ups registered a 0.5 per cent decrease from the previous year, with a total of 7,578 marriages ending in a divorce or an annulment in 2017.

Couples who were married between five to nine years accounted for the largest share (30.2 per cent) of the figure.

The median duration of marriage for divorces, meanwhile, rose to 10.3 years – up from 9.6 years a decade ago.