Singapore Plays Pivotal Role in Building a Sustainable Precious Metals Hub in ASEAN

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 April 2019 – Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA), representing key stakeholders from the precious metals industry is playing a pivotal role in the region by bringing together the industry players of the bullion markets of the ASEAN countries through the sharing of knowledge and best practices and connecting them to global markets. This is also in line with the theme “Building a Sustainable Precious Metals Hub in ASEAN” for the third Asia Pacific Precious Metals Conference to be held in Singapore from 9 to 11 June 2019 at ParkRoyal on Beach Road. This year, SBMA will also be celebrating its 25th Anniversary.

One important topic for this year’s panel discussion at the Conference is “ESG Criteria: New Paradigm that would Redefine the Precious Metals Supply Chain”. The panel will be moderated by Terry Heyman, Chief Financial Officer of World Gold Council. The panelists will comprise Richard Hayes, CEO of The Perth Mint, Sakhila Mirza, General Counsel of London Bullion Metal Association (LBMA), Jason Toussaint, Managing Director, Asia, of Responsible Gold Singapore Pte. Ltd, Jonathan Jodry, Head of Laboratories from Metalor, Jeff McCulloch, Managing Director of Clean Mining Ltd and a representative from the artisanal gold mining sector as well as a representative from a gold mine in ASEAN or Australia.

Mr. Albert Cheng, CEO of SBMA, said: “Asia is the largest gold mining and gold consumption market. By bringing the players in the whole eco-system at this conference, there will be opportunities for the participants to engage in the various topics lined up for this 2-day conference. One such topic is “Regional Connectivity for Mutual Benefits: Business Model between China and ASEAN”. Delegates from the Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society (CGSE) in Hong Kong together with key gold jewellery manufacturers from Shenzhen, and representative from China Gold Association and ASEAN members can discuss ways on how best to co-operate with China.”

Traditionally, gold mining has depended on harsh chemicals such as cyanide to extract gold from the ground. This has left our planet with a legacy of toxic wastes which are harmful to health and the environment. For the first time at this conference, Mr. Jeff McCulloch, Managing Director of Clean Mining Ltd, will unveil his company’s breakthrough and innovative technology that provides a responsible, non-toxic alternative to cyanide in the leaching of gold. The technology will be showcased during the panel discussion on ESG and at Clean Mining’s booth.

The other topics to be discussed at the Conference are as follows: –

– “An overview on Australian gold industry, trade and markets” by Mr Thuong Nguyen, Economist, Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, Australian Government.

– “Digital gold/digital application in precious metals” by Thomas J. McMahon, CEO, DG Asia.

There will also be panel discussions on the following topics: –

– Asia Pacific Gold Markets — Issues and Opportunities

– Is Exchange Traded Structure complementary to OTC Gold Trading?

– The Precious Metals Supply Chain is getting more regulated for the better or worse?

– Role of Gold in Investment Portfolio

– An Update on “Regulatory changes in India and its Implication”

– Is Singapore an ideal location for the Digitized Gold Sector to reach out to the region and the world? Does Singapore has all the necessary conditions.

– Precious Metals Market Review and Price Outlook

Major players in the precious metals trade such as World Gold Council, London Bullion Market Association, China Gold Association, The Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society, London Metal Exchange, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Myanmar Federation of Mining Association, Myanmar Gold Development Public Co. Ltd, Vietnam Gold Trade Association, participants from the ASEAN countries and related organizations from Australia, Canada, China, Democratic Republic of Congo, Germany, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, U.A.E., U.K, and U.S.A. will be attending the Conference.

About Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA)

Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA) is a non-profit formed in 1993 and started operation in early 1994, representing key stakeholders from the precious metals industry, such as bullion banks, exchanges, refineries, bullion merchants and secured logistics support companies.

SBMA’s vision is to build Singapore into a global precious metals trading and financial hub.

SBMA’s mission is to assist member companies in business, commercial and economic activities, promoting member companies commercially, facilitating research and the exchange of commercial and academic knowledge about the gold market, and monitoring developments in Singapore and in the international gold market.