Singapore police’s Christmas music video is teeming with cheery singing and dancing – and social media is loving it

The Singapore Police Force uploaded a Christmas and New Year music video on its Facebook page on Christmas eve. Facebook screenshot / Singapore Police Force

Singing, dancing, and a whole lot of holiday cheer – that’s what the Singapore Police Force (SPF) brought to social media users in a new Christmas and New Year music video on its Facebook page.

The two-minute video features Singapore’s police officers – across all the different police vocations – smiling as they sing, dance and play musical instruments alongside each other to an upbeat rendition of two festive favourites – We Wish You a Merry Christmas and Auld Lang Syne.

And it seems like social media users are besotted with it. The video, which was posted at 10am on Christmas Eve, has chalked up more than 128,000 views and over 2,300 shares in a day.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times that the video was made in-house by the police’s public affairs department, with the music arranged and recorded by the SPF Band.

Although filming was completed in a day, conceptualisation as well as arranging and recording the music took a few weeks.

The video was created by a total of 60 officers who are mainly from the police band – with 50 of them appearing on screen.

The caption that accompanied the Facebook post read: “The Singapore Police Force wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year! And, as always, remain vigilant and safe.

Netizens are sending lots of love and appreciation to SPF for creating the video, while also taking the opportunity to express gratitude for keeping Singapore safe.

But this wasn’t the first time that SPF unleashed its musical talent.

Other videos a hit as well

Dancing and singing police officers also brought life to SPF’s celebratory Deepavali, Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri music videos this year.

Last month, the police uploaded a music video of officers singing and dancing to a remixed Tamil song in celebration of the “Festival of Lights”.

The Lunar New Year clip uploaded about 10 months ago features police officers of various races singing a medley of classic Mandarin festive songs.

The Hari Raya clip posted in June features police officers grinning from ear to ear as they sing festive Malay songs.

Just like this year’s Christmas and New Year music video, all three of these festive videos were specially arranged by SPF Band and performed by officers from the SPF band and various police vocations.

All three videos have proven to be a hit with netizens as well, garnering over 200,000 views on Facebook each.