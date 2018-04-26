Singapore property website 99.co gets its own JetStar plane livery

Singapore property portal 99.co is advertising on a JetStar Asia Airbus A320 plane. 99.co

Outdoor advertising is no longer just about billboards, balloons and taxi stickers.

Singapore property portal 99.co is taking its advertising efforts to the skies, in a collaboration with JetStar Asia on the airline’s Singapore-Jakarta Airbus A320 flights.

The “property-themed” plane is said to be part of the three-year-old website’s celebrations after it became the largest property portal in both the Singapore and Indonesia markets.

Co-sponsored by Indonesian property developer Adhi Persada Properti, the livery will remain on the aircraft for 12 months.

The themed aircraft will also feature 99.co decals on tray tables and overhead cabins.

According to 99.co, its website officially became the largest residential property portal in both Singapore and Indonesia in January this year, after acquisition of Indonesia’s UrbanIndo.com.

Its Indonesian portal now has 1.2 million active properties listed, while its Singapore site has 150,000 active homes available for rent and sale at any one time.

“We decided to raise awareness by creating a unique and memorable experience for consumers with our first branded aircraft,” CEO of 99.co, Darius Cheung, said in a statement.

“In fact, we are the first local start-up in Singapore to embark on such aerial advertising efforts,” he said, adding that the new collaboration was a “great investment that will bring a lot of value to our community and deliver great returns to our partners as well”.

JetStar Asia currently operates up to 30 weekly services between the two cities.