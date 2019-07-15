The 72-year-old billionaire inventor of the Dyson vacuum cleaner just set a real-estate record in Singapore — and his new penthouse sits on the top floors of the city’s tallest building

The billionaire behind bagless vacuum cleaners just set a real-estate record in the world’s most expensive city.

James Dyson, 72, the founder of Dyson, and his wife, Deirdre Hindmarsh, recently bought the most expensive penthouse in Singapore for $54.2 million, according to Singapore’s Business Times newspaper. The British billionaire has a net worth of about $12.7 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The deal surpassed the $44 million Singaporean penthouse that the Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin purchased in 2017.

Dyson’s penthouse at the Wallich Residence spans the top three floors of Singapore’s tallest building, Guoco Tower, and boasts amenities like an infinity pool, a barbecue pit, a hot tub, and a private elevator, according to Bloomberg.

According to CNN, other penthouse perks include a concierge team that manages everything from chartering private jets and yachts to organizing dinner parties.

The purchase comes months after news broke that the Dyson headquarters was moving to Singapore from the UK.

It’s the latest in a series of other major real-estate transactions so far in 2019. In June, Business Insider’s Paige Leskin reported that Jeff Bezos was said to have purchased a New York City penthouse along with two units below it for an estimated $80 million, making it the second-most-expensive home to close in the city this year.

New York City’s real-estate record belongs to Ken Griffin, the hedge-fund billionaire who bought a $238 million penthouse, the most expensive home ever sold in the US, in January.