Singapore recorded 666 new dengue cases last week alone – the highest weekly number since Jan 2016

Dengue cases in Singapore saw a worrying record-breaking spike last week, surpassing the country’s previous weekly peak more than three years ago, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has said.

On Monday (July 15), the agency said there were 666 dengue cases reported in the week ending July 13 this year, beating the previous peak of 637 cases recorded in January 2016.

As of last Saturday (July 13), a total of 7,374 cases were reported for the year 2019, which is five times more than the number of cases recorded during the same period last year (1,481 cases).

The total number of cases this year nearly doubled during the June to mid-July period, according to NEA, which revealed that the first five months of the year accounted for just 3,918 of the 7,374 reports.

“Relatively fast rates of transmissions” in some large clusters

As of July 15, 182 dengue clusters were identified in Singapore, with the largest cluster observed in the Woodlands area where 216 cases were reported.

Despite this, there was a “slowing down” in dengue transmission in the last seven weeks at the Woodlands cluster. There was only one reported case in the area within the past two weeks as compared to 27 cases reported in a week when the rate of transmission was at its worst, NEA said.

It added that other large clusters with “a relatively fast rate” of dengue transmission include Pasir Ris, Joo Chiat and Jurong East.

Urgent public cooperation needed to curb dengue spread

“Urgent action is needed to eliminate potential mosquito breeding habitats in the community,” the NEA said.

As the weather is warmer in the June to October period, it also said a “national collective effort is critical to prevent dengue cases from rising further”.

The agency advised individuals living in and outside of dengue clusters to “take immediate action” by stepping up housekeeping measures in their respective premises and to cooperate with its officers by facilitating their checks and indoor misting.

In addition to current efforts, the NEA said it will continue to work with grassroots advisors and leaders, dengue prevention volunteers and members of the community to conduct house visits to heighten awareness about the issue.

Residents will also be reminded to practise the “5-step Mozzie Wipeout” which includes steps like inverting pails and flower pot plates as well as changing water in vases regularly.

Since May, various agencies and stakeholders from the Inter-Agency Dengue Task Force and Town Councils have stepped up checks to eradicate potential mosquito breeding habitats in public areas and housing estates, NEA added.

It said individuals infected with dengue can protect themselves from more mosquito bites by regularly applying repellent.

Those feeling unwell and showing symptoms characteristic of dengue – including sudden onset of fever, severe headache as well as joint and muscle pain – are advised to seek early medical attention.

