Singapore records another 1,016 Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to over 10,000

Singaporeans and PRs made up 15 of the 1,016 new cases on Apr 22, 2020. The Straits Times

Singapore on Wednesday (Apr 22) reported 1,016 new Covid-19 infections.

As it had been in recent days, most of the infected confirmed on Wednesday are work permit holders who live in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Singaporeans and PRs made up 15 of the new cases.

This brings Singapore’s total number of Covid-19 cases to 10,141. Of these, 3,593 are still hospitalised and 4,682 have been discharged to isolation.

As of 12pm on Wednesday, 11 Covid-19 infections – or around 0.11 per cent of all of Singapore’s cases – have resulted in death.

In recent weeks, the Republic has ramped up Covid-19 testing of foreign workers living in dormitories. The Ministry says on its website that close to 60,000 unique persons have been given the swab test so far.

Read also: