Cristiano Ronaldo helps Singapore Red Cross to score in blood donation drive, youths encouraged to give

Cristiano Ronaldo and the SRC launched the “Be The 1” campaign to encourage more youths to give blood. Singapore Red Cross

Singapore Red Cross (SRC) launched its “Be The 1” campaign on Monday (June 18) with footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo fronting it.

The blood advocacy drive aims to encourage more youths to donate blood,

Ronaldo, fresh from scoring a hat trick in Portugal’s opening game against Spain at the World Cup, first gave blood when he was 24 years old after seeing his teammate struggle to get bone marrow donations for his son. He continues to donate regularly.

The campaign, which starts from today, will run all the way until the end of July, and those wanting to participate or show their support can take a photo and post it it on their social media pages with the hashtag #BeThe1DonorSG.

They can also take a picture with a life size cut-out standee of Ronaldo located at any of the four SRC blood banks. SRC is also partnering with Sport Singapore, which is behind the upcoming Singapore Football Festival, to drive awareness for the campaign.

A “Be The 1 Football Clinic” will be held on 21 July. Coaches from the ActiveSG Football Academy will share tips with participants on how to be the next Ronaldo.

Robert Teo, SRC’s director of the Blood Donor Recruitment Programme, said: “Many young people are starting to take a more active interest and role in community service… By stepping up as a blood donor or an advocate of blood donation, youth can play an active role in ensuring blood is available at all times – just like Cristiano Ronaldo!”

Those wanting to donate blood or find out more about blood donation can visit www.redcross.sg to find out more.