Singapore Red Cross has received S$80,000 from public fundraising for Indonesian tsunami relief efforts – here’s how you can help

People in Singapore have donated S$80,000 to the Singapore Red Cross’ public fundraising appeal to aid ongoing relief efforts.

The appeal was launched in response to the devastating tsunami that struck Indonesia’s Sunda Straits on Dec 22, claiming the lives of over 429 people, injuring some 1,500 and displacing 16,000.

In a statement on Thursday (Dec 27), the Red Cross revealed that the money will go towards buying relief items for displaced survivors and longer-term recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Those who wish to donate to its month-long fundraising appeal – from Dec 26 to Jan 25 – may do so online, or by sending cash or cheques to Red Cross House.

Here’s more information on how to donate:

An online donation here

Cash donation to Red Cross House, located at 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486. Office hours are between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Friday; from 9am to 1pm on New Year’s Eve

A cheque donation to the “Singapore Red Cross Society”, to be posted to the same address above. Donors should leave their name, postal address, and indicate “Sunda Straits Tsunami 2018” at the back of the cheque.

A volunteer team deployed

The organisation also said in its statement that a two-man advance response volunteer team has arrived in the Banten province – one of the worst affected areas – on Wednesday night.

After conducting ground assessments, the Red Cross team is now working with the Palang Merah Indonesia (Indonesian Red Cross) in its relief distribution.

They are with more than 400 Red Cross staff and volunteers currently delivering medical services and supplies to survivors, cleaning debris and helping with search and rescue efforts in the provinces of Banten and Lampung.

The team was able to fly to Jakarta just before Indonesian authorities rerouted all flights around the erupting Anak Krakatau volcano on Thursday.

Last Saturday, an eruption at the Anak Krakatau volcano led to a crater collapse at high tide, sending waves up to 5m high smashing into the coast on the Sunda Strait, killing more than 400 people.

The Red Cross added that rescue efforts at Indonesia’s coastal villages have been hampered by torrential rains and blocked roads, with local authorities warning of extreme weather and high waves around the erupting Anak Krakatau volcano.

Restoring Family Links

So far, there have been no reports of Singaporeans affected.

The Red Cross though, has activated its Restoring Family Links service to help any Singaporeans and Indonesians locate family members who may have been affected by the disaster, with whom they have difficulty contacting.

Those who wish to use this service should call 6664 0536 or email rfl@redcross.sg for assistance.

On Dec 24, the Red Cross had announced it will extend S$50,000 in humanitarian aid to support affected communities. The money will be used to support disaster recovery efforts and fund the purchase and distribution of relief items – including water filtration systems, blankets, sleeping mats and household kits.