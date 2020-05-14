Singapore reports 752 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday as total number surpasses 26,000

With the latest update on May 14, the total number of Singapore’s Covid-19 infections since Jan 23 is now 26,098. The Straits Times

Another 752 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (May 14).

MOH said that once again, the vast majority of new cases are foreign workers in dormitories, while two cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

With the latest update, the total number of Singapore’s Covid-19 infections since Jan 23 is now 26,098.

Out of this number, 4,809 had fully recovered as of May 13. On Wednesday alone, 958 patients were given the all-clear and discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

As of Wednesday, 1,037 patients were still in hospital, with 19 in critical condition.

The majority of patients – 19,479 – were being cared for at community facilities as they were clinically well despite testing positive for the disease.

In total, 21 – or 0.08 per cent – of Singapore’s patients have died due to Covid-19 complications.

