Singapore restaurants were among the first in the world to ask Impossible Foods for its meatless meat

One of the first people in Singapore to email Impossible Foods about its plant-based patty was chef Adam Penney of burger joint Potato Head Singapore, who said he was “intrigued” by the “incredible” concept. Impossible Foods

The meatless meat patties from US-based producer Impossible Foods may have just landed in Singapore, but local businesses have been salivating over them since years ago.

In an interview with Business Insider, Impossible Foods senior vice president Nick Halla said eateries and consumers from Singapore were among the first people in the world to show interest in the company’s now-famous plant-based “beef” patty, which it spent eight years developing.

Read also: The Bill Gates-backed veggie burger that ‘bleeds’ has raised another $75 million — see how it’s made

Impossible Foods was founded by Pat Brown, who hired Halla as the company’s first-ever employee in 2011.

For the first few years of its existence, the company kept “relatively quiet” as it researched its plant-based patty, Halla said. But within the first week of it “talking about what (it) was doing”, emails from interested parties in Singapore started rolling in, particularly from hotels.

Halla added that these emails started even before the patty had made its debut in the US two years ago.

“Some of the first-ever reach-outs we had were from Singapore – businesses and consumers were approaching us about the product”, he added.

One of these emails was from Adam Penney, the chef behind burger joint Potato Head Singapore. Penney, who has worked under Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsey, told Business Insider that he emailed Impossible Foods because their concept “sounded incredible” and he was “intrigued” to try the patties.

Today, Potato Head Singapore is one of the eight restaurants here offering dishes made using Impossible Foods’ patties, which mimic the taste and texture of 80/20 ground beef (beef with 80 per cent lean meat and 20 per cent fat).

Read also: Gordon Ramsey, Wolfgang Puck and David Myers now use ‘meatless meat’ at their Singapore restaurants – and the company that makes it claims it even ‘bleeds’

The brand officially launched in Singapore on Thursday (Mar 7), following its entry into Hong Kong last year. It expects to expand “very quickly” in Singapore, Halla said, adding that in fact, many eateries here had been waiting for it to arrive.

The company plans to announce a slew of partnerships with “influential” hotels next, as well as add “dozens” of new eateries to its client list every month, ending the year with at least 50 restaurant partners.

In all – by Halla’s admission – Singapore has been “extremely receptive” and “highly accepting” of the product.

He added that Singaporeans and local businesses understood the long-term importance of the brand’s meatless patties (which it says are far less polluting to produce than meat) in creating a sustainable food source for future generations.

“I think Singapore is a very forward-thinking nation,” he added. “The conversations that we’ve had here are all positive.”

Read also: The top 10 foods with the biggest environmental footprint