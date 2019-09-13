Singapore retailer IUIGA agrees to stop using Muji’s name in marketing and promotional material

Muji has settled its suit with IUIGA, with the latter agreeing to remove and cease its use of the references to Muji on all its marketing and promotional materials. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

A dispute between Muji and Singapore retailer IUIGA has been settled, almost eight months after the Japanese lifestyle and household goods giant filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and passing-off.

In March, Business Insider first reported that Muji, through its parent company Ryohin Keikaku, had commenced its claim against IUIGA Technologies in the Singapore High Court on January 25.

At the time, Muji told Business Insider that it was seeking for orders to stop the use of the Muji trademark in Iuiga’s statements, as well as compensation for damages and losses.

IUIGA had, according to the Japanese company, used phrases such as “Muji same manufacturer” and “direct from Muji manufacturer” on its e-commerce website and in its physical store.

“We requested Iuiga to disclose information on their manufacturing factories to verify their statements. However, we did not receive any response,” Muji’s spokesperson said in March.

Business Insider understands that Muji was also unhappy that some of IUIGA’s product tags allegedly contained identifiers such as the name of Muji’s subsidiary in Europe, its website URL, as well as the number for Muji’s customer service hotline in Japan.

On Friday (Sept 13), Muji said that it had settled the suit with IUIGA, with the latter agreeing to remove and cease its use of the references to Muji on all its marketing and promotional materials.

IUIGA has also published a statement on the landing pages of its website and its mobile app stating the decision.

The statement read:

“We had previously used the phrases ‘Muji Same Manufacturer’ and ‘Direct from Muji Manufacturer’ on our website and other marketing and promotional material. However, in acknowledgement of the ownership by Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. and Muji (Singapore) Pte Ltd of the MUJI trade mark and associated goodwill in Singapore, and to avoid the possibility of causing confusion to the public, we have agreed to remove and cease use of references to the MUJI trade mark on our marketing and promotional material.”

