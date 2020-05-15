Singapore scientists invent Covid-19 test that works in 1 hour and can be used to contact trace and assess herd immunity

cPass is said to be the first detection system that allows rapid detection of neutralising antibodies responsible for clearing Covid-19 infection in patients, without the need of live biological materials and biocontainment facility. GenScript

A new rapid serological coronavirus detection test touted to be the first of its kind in the world has been invented in Singapore.

Called cPass, the test is said to be the first detection system that allows rapid detection of neutralising antibodies (NAbs) responsible for clearing Covid-19 infection in patients, without the need of live biological materials and biocontainment facility.

Although the exact correlation of NAbs to protection is yet to be determined for Covid-19, NAbs are well-established biomarkers for protein in most viral infections.

Duke-NUS Medical School, the Diagnostics Development Hub (DxD Hub) at Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), and US-founded GenScript Biotech Corporation are working to co-develop and manufacture cPass.

One hour to conduct

In a joint press release, the three parties said that this is the first commercially available Covid-19 test kit that is capable of measuring functional NAbs. Measuring NAbs usually requires the use of live virus, cells, highly skilled operators, and complex laboratory procedures. Such tests are generally less sensitive and require several days to obtain results, they said.

According to them, cPass will take just one hour to conduct in most research or clinical labs.

Researched and invented by a team at the Duke-NUS’ Emerging Infectious Diseases programme led by zoonotic disease expert Professor Wang Linfa, cPass has been validated by DxD Hub, which is also producing the pilot batch for use in Singapore hospitals.

A fact sheet provided with the joint press release states that the test has been validated with two Covid-19 patient cohorts in Singapore and China, achieving 100 per cent specificity and 95-100 per cent sensitivity.

While existing serology kits can evaluate the ability of patient to generate antibodies that bind to specific proteins in the virus, they do not indicate whether such antibodies can neutralise the virus, which the fact sheet says is the “most critical measure of a person’s serological immunity against virus infection”.

There are now plans for this know-how to be transferred to other biotech companies in Singapore for scaled-up production, the joint statement said.

Useful for contact tracing, herd immunity assessment

According to Professor Wang Linfa, director of Duke-NUS’ Emerging Infectious Diseases programme and principal investigator of the collaboration, cPass can be used for contact tracing, testing on animals, assessment of herd immunity, longevity of protective immunity and efficacy of different vaccine candidates.

It is immediately accessible to the global community, including many developing nations, because it does not require a biosafety containment facility, he added.

“The serological detection system developed by Prof Wang is unique, innovative, and has many advantages, such as high sensitivity and specificity, and applicability to all antibody isotypes,” Dr Zhu Li, chief strategy officer of GenScript, said.

According to Dr Zhu, it will be able to provide “quick and reliable surveillance to determine how widely a population has gained immunity to SARS-CoV-2 virus”.

Read also: