Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) Announces Latest Industry Insights and Growth

OVER 260 BUSINESS LEADERS FROM THE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY SHARED INSIGHTS ON AUTOMOTIVE, A KEY SECTOR THAT WILL DRIVE THE INDUSTRY IN SINGAPORE IN THE NEXT 2 TO 3 YEARS.

PARADIGM SHIFT IN QUALITY MINDSET WILL BE ESSENTIAL FOR THE AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 October 2019 – The semiconductor industry has contributed 7.8% of Singapore’s GDP and supported 35% of the manufacturing workforce. Despite the industry facing a slowdown made worse by prolonged trade tension between US and China, the automotive semiconductor market is going to be a key driver for the semiconductor industry – expected to expand from US$37.4 billion (S$51.5 billion) in 2017 to over US$58.5 billion in 2023. This growth is fuelled by advancement in technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and automobiles.













“Embracing the Mobility Transformation” was the theme of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) Summit 2019, where 9 speakers from different companies and agencies including National Research Foundation, Micron, Infineon Technologies, Soitec, Xilinx, A*STAR’s Institute of Microelectronics, Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology, National Instruments and Institute of Materials Research and Engineering, shared insights on the mobility trends, and the paradigm shift in quality mindset required for the mobility business transformation. There was also a panel discussion on “Technologies that will shape the future of mobility” where representatives from SSIA, CapitaLand, Asia Mobility Industries, TPG Telecom Pte Ltd and Soitec discussed on how different technologies like AI and 5G will enable fully autonomous vehicles in Singapore and the region.





Over 450 delegates from over 70 companies attended the annual flagship SSIA Summit and Dinner. Mr. Ang Wee Seng, Executive Director, SSIA, said in his opening speech, “Getting into the automotive semiconductor business isn’t as easy as one might imagine. Zero Defects, the comprehensive automotive quality control, can’t be achieved by simply setting up a system or solution in the company. It can only be achieved by a paradigm shift in quality mindset and needs to be built into the core values of the business and starts with the company’s leadership.”





The event ended with a gala dinner, the Semiconductor Dinner, with Mr Damian Chan, Assistant Managing Director of EDB, as the Guest of Honour. This year’s Dinner carried the theme “Fostering Talents for Tomorrow” to reinforce the importance of talent development amidst different economic challenges. SSIA has also signed an MOU with NTUC LearningHub to collaborate on initiatives to upskill and upgrade the workforce for future industry needs.





SSIA has been working closely with different agencies such as WSG and e2i to help companies in talent recruitment, development and retention. Mr Andrew Chong, Chairman of SSIA, said in his speech at the Dinner, “Having the right business strategy or investment cannot make a business successful without the right people to execute. It’s now a challenging time for the industry, but it is also the right time to invest in our workforce and keep our talents.”





Speakers and presentation topics at the Summit:





Presentation Speaker Overview of Singapore’s Microelectronics and Semiconductors (Keynote Speaker) Prof Low Teck Seng, CEO of National Research Foundation Driving the Continuous Evolution of a Quality Culture: A Micron Perspective Raj Narasimhan, Corporate Vice President, Global Quality, Micron Technology, Inc. Disruptive Megatrends Transforming the Automotive Industry Kenneth Lim, Vice President, Head of Automotive, Asia Pacific, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd SOI Technologies for Automotive Electronics Dr Carlos Mazure, EVP, Advisor to CEO of Soitec, Chairman & Executive Director of SOI Industry Consortium Accelerating Automated Driving Market Readiness through a Scalable & Adaptive Platform Steven Fong, Senior Director of Sales, Xilinx South Asia Pacific Enabling Mobility through mmWave Technologies. Gabriel Lim, Industry Development Manager of A*STAR’s Institute of Microelectronics (IME) Making Silicon New Again Kenneth Lee, Scientific Director of Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) Addressing the 5G MMwave Test Challenges and Solutions Neo Wei Ren, Business Development Manager, APAC — Semiconductor of National Instruments Batteries and Power Electronics, Enabling Future Mobility Reuben Bakker, Industry Development Manager of Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE) Panel Discussion: Technologies that will shape the future of mobility in Singapore and the region Moderator: Andrew Chong, Chairman of SSIA Panelist: Aylwin Tan, Chief Customer Solutions Officer of CapitaLand, Dr Carlos Mazure, CTO of Soitec, Richard Tan, GM & Acting CEO of TPG Telecom, Nathaniel, Executive Director, Asia Mobility Industries









Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) has more than 160 members today including companies and organisations throughout all parts of the complex and comprehensive value chain – IC design companies, Manufacturers, Fabless companies, Equipment suppliers, Photovoltaic companies, EDA and material suppliers, Training and service providers, IP companies, research institutes and Academia, as well as individual members. Since 2013, SME membership has grown exponentially and SMEs now account for close to half of SSIA’s membership. For more information about SSIA, please visit: https://ssia.org.sg/



