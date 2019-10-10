Singapore students now have more overseas internship opportunities under new Enterprise Singapore programme

Enterprise Singapore found in a study that 86% of students and 70% of graduates were willing to consider an overseas job posting in Southeast Asia. The Straits Times

Students in Singapore will have more chances of going overseas for internships under a new programme by Enterprise Singapore.

The Global Ready Talent programme (GRT) launched on Thursday (Oct 10) already has over 60 participating Singapore companies offering 110 overseas internships and 86 management associate positions.

According to a media statement, the aim of the GRT is to build a pipeline of talent to support Singapore companies by exposing young talent to overseas job opportunities. These stints will equip them with in-market knowledge and strong cross-cultural understanding, Enterprise Singapore said.

In 2018, a study by the Singapore Business Federation showed that seven in 10 Singapore businesses have expanded overseas. However, finding the right talent to manage their overseas operations posed the biggest challenge.

61 per cent of all Singapore businesses listed finding the right talent as the biggest key challenge. Singapore Business Federation

Enterprise Singapore said in a statement that the GRT programme will combat this issue by exposing young talent to in-market experiences early to help them gain “critical skills” like internationalisation.

The GRT is a two-component programme which combines the existing SME Talent Programme, Young Talent Programme and Go Southeast Asia Award into one. It has funding support for both components – GRT (Internships) and GRT (Management Associate).

According to the media statement, the internship component will enable Singapore enterprises to offer local and overseas internship placements to students from Institutes of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnics or local universities.

The other component will support enterprises posting fresh graduates or young Singaporean employees (with up to three years of work experience), to regional markets such as Southeast Asia, China and India for a minimum period of one year.

A recent survey conducted by Enterprise Singapore found that 86 per cent of students and 70 per cent of graduates were willing to consider an overseas job posting in Southeast Asia. In addition, 97 per cent of the 3,750 students and graduates surveyed were open to working in a Singapore enterprise.

Png Cheong Boon, chief executive officer of Enterprise Singapore, said in a statement that “besides having the right talent”, companies must “ensure that these talents have the ability to understand and navigate the markets” in order to succeed in their ventures abroad.

“The companies we have with us today are committed to investing in grooming their talent, and we hope to see more of such companies coming on-board this programme,” he added.

Enterprise Singapore will work with Trade Associations and Chambers (TACs) to evaluate and qualify promising Singapore enterprises to come on board the programme, and with the Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) to facilitate internship placements.

Read Also: