Step inside the tallest building in Singapore, where the country’s most expensive penthouse just sold for $54.2 million and a 39th-floor infinity pool looks out over the city

caption The tallest building in Singapore is a mixed-use development. source GuocoLand

In the heart of Singapore’s Central Business District sits the country’s tallest building, the Guoco Tower.

The mixed-use development is 931 feet tall and boasts 890,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and dining space, a luxury residential sector with 181 residences, a 150,000-square-foot park, and a five-star hotel.

Read more: The 72-year-old billionaire inventor of the Dyson vacuum cleaner just set a real-estate record in Singapore – and his new penthouse sits on the top floors of the city’s tallest building

The luxury residential sector, known as the Wallich Residence, occupies the 39th to the 64th floor. It is home to the most expensive penthouse in Singapore, which was recently purchased by British billionaire James Dyson for $54.2 million.

The tower was designed by American architecture company Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP and opened in 2018.

Keep reading for a look inside.

The Guoco Tower is located in Singapore’s Central Business District.

source Google Maps

Source: Guoco Tower

The Central Business District is a popular area in Singapore with dining, entertainment, retail, office, and residential spaces. It is located between the Singapore River, Marina Bay, and Chinatown.

source GuocoLand

Source: My Guide Singapore

The Guoco Tower is a mixed-use development that opened in 2018.

source GuocoLand

Source: Urban Land

It includes 100,000 square feet of retail and dining space …

source GuocoLand

Source: Guoco Tower

… and 890,000 square feet of office space.

source GuocoLand

Source: Guoco Tower

The building also boasts a 150,000-square-foot park that hosts various events throughout the year …

source GuocoLand

Source: Guoco Tower

… as well as a five-star hotel …

source GuocoLand

Source: Guoco Tower

… and a luxury residential complex called the Wallich Residence.

source GuocoLand

Source: Guoco Tower

The Wallich Residence is home to the most expensive penthouse in Singapore, which was purchased by British billionaire James Dyson in July of 2019 for $54.2 million.

source GuocoLand

Source: Business Insider

The Wallich Residence boasts four floors of amenities …

source GuocoLand

Source: Guoco Tower

… including a concierge service …

source GuocoLand

Source: Guoco Tower

… a gym …

source GuocoLand

Source: Guoco Tower

… a private library …

source GuocoLand

Source: Guoco Tower

… and a small theater.

source GuocoLand

Source: Guoco Tower

There’s also an infinity pool on the 39th floor …

source GuocoLand

Source: Guoco Tower

… and observation platforms that offer sweeping views of the city.

source GuocoLand

Source: Guoco Tower