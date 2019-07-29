Step inside the tallest building in Singapore, where the country’s most expensive penthouse just sold for $54.2 million and a 39th-floor infinity pool looks out over the city

- source

- The Guoco Tower is the tallest building in Singapore.
- It is home to the country’s most expensive penthouse, which the billionaire founder of Dyson purchased for $54.2 million in July.
- The tower boasts an urban park, office space, retail and dining space, and a five-star hotel.
In the heart of Singapore’s Central Business District sits the country’s tallest building, the Guoco Tower.
The mixed-use development is 931 feet tall and boasts 890,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and dining space, a luxury residential sector with 181 residences, a 150,000-square-foot park, and a five-star hotel.
The luxury residential sector, known as the Wallich Residence, occupies the 39th to the 64th floor. It is home to the most expensive penthouse in Singapore, which was recently purchased by British billionaire James Dyson for $54.2 million.
The tower was designed by American architecture company Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP and opened in 2018.
Keep reading for a look inside.
The Guoco Tower is located in Singapore’s Central Business District.
Source: Guoco Tower
The Central Business District is a popular area in Singapore with dining, entertainment, retail, office, and residential spaces. It is located between the Singapore River, Marina Bay, and Chinatown.
Source: My Guide Singapore
The Guoco Tower is a mixed-use development that opened in 2018.
Source: Urban Land
It includes 100,000 square feet of retail and dining space …
Source: Guoco Tower
… and 890,000 square feet of office space.
Source: Guoco Tower
The building also boasts a 150,000-square-foot park that hosts various events throughout the year …
Source: Guoco Tower
… as well as a five-star hotel …
Source: Guoco Tower
… and a luxury residential complex called the Wallich Residence.
Source: Guoco Tower
The Wallich Residence is home to the most expensive penthouse in Singapore, which was purchased by British billionaire James Dyson in July of 2019 for $54.2 million.
Source: Business Insider
The Wallich Residence boasts four floors of amenities …
Source: Guoco Tower
… including a concierge service …
Source: Guoco Tower
… a gym …
Source: Guoco Tower
… a private library …
Source: Guoco Tower
… and a small theater.
Source: Guoco Tower
There’s also an infinity pool on the 39th floor …
Source: Guoco Tower
… and observation platforms that offer sweeping views of the city.
Source: Guoco Tower