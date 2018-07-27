Singapore to help those affected by Laos dam collapse with SCDF, SAF, Singapore Red Cross and the public pitching in

Singapore will send aid to Laos while it is in the midst of a disaster. Laos Red Cross

After Singapore’s leaders offered help to Laos after a dam collapsed affecting and disrupting the lives of many, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Wednesday (July 25) along with the Singapore Red Cross that relief efforts are underway.

The MFA said in a statement that it is set to send “humanitarian supplies and equipment as well as personnel to assist Laos with the flood relief efforts” following the collapse of the Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy hydropower dam in the Attapeu Province of Laos on Monday.

The MFA added that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will send a team of officers to help with the disaster relief efforts, including conducting needs and risk assessments.

The SCDF team will also bring and operate water purification equipment so that there is clean drinking water for the affected population.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is also prepared to deliver supplies such as tents, meal rations, bottled water, medical supplies, and rubber dinghies to help out.

The Singapore Red Cross has also launched a public fundraising appeal, and will pledge S$50000 ($36711) in humanitarian aid to affected communities.

The Singapore government also made a contribution of S$136150 as seed money, to kickstart the public fundraising appeal by the Singapore Red Cross.

The donations will fund the purchase and distribution of relief items, including first aid supplies, blankets and mats for survivors, as well as cover other disaster relief and recovery efforts.

A three-man team from the Singapore Red Cross also arrived on Thursday to deliver relief supplies to an estimated 1000 families, and conduct ground assessments to determine urgent and mid-term needs.

At the time of writing, Singaporeans have managed to raise more than S$80000, and you can also make a donation here.