Singapore’s top talent in financial services can expect higher starting salaries: Robert Half report

Singapore’s financial sector employers are willing to pay above-average wages in a bid to secure top talent, a recent study revealed.

Based on findings from independent research commissioned by US-based specialised recruitment consultancy Robert Half, the majority (95%) of Singapore’s financial service employers are prepared to raise initially-planned starting salaries by an average of 10% to secure the best financial services talent.

Such a move would place potential candidates in a more favourable position to negotiate higher starting salaries, according to Robert Half.

The research involved an annual study which surveyed 75 chief financial officers (CFOs) within the financial services sector in Singapore. The survey is part of an international workplace questionnaire that looks into job and workplace trends as well as talent management.

Managing director of Robert Half Singapore, Matthieu Imbert-Bouchard, said: “Money talks – especially in the financial services sector where salary remains a determining factor in whether or not jobseekers accept a role.”

“And while financial incentives are just one component that make up an attractive remuneration package, Singapore’s financial services employers understand that in order to attract the best talent then they need to offer competitive salary rates,” added Imbert-Bouchard.

He noted that in the midst of raging competition for talent, companies may run the risk of losing top talent to rivals if they don’t offer industry or above-industry level salaries.

“In-demand financial services candidates are aware of their market value, so companies need to be creative when determining individual motivators to secure their preferred candidate.”

The newly-released 2018 Robert Half Salary Guide also revealed the most in-demand financial services professionals in Singapore’s “candidate-short market”, who would be able to command higher salaries when interviewing for a new job.

The salary guide comprises an overview of current salary ranges, industry trends and specific job trends for finance and accounting, financial services and technology professionals.

In-demand positions include business planning managers, financial reporting managers, internal auditors, credit risk managers and compliance managers.

Business planning managers and financial reporting managers can expect to earn annual median salaries of S$98,000 ($73,500) and S$92,000 respectively. The remaining three in-demand positions command annual median salaries of S$95,000.

