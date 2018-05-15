Singapore Tourism Board chief executive to step down from public service after 22 years, will join private sector

Chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Lionel Yeo is set to step down on May 31 after 22 years of service in the public sector. The Straits Times

Chief executive (CE) of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Lionel Yeo is set to step down on May 31 after 22 years of service in the public sector, according to a media release issued by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Monday (May 14).

Mr Yeo is set to join the private sector and Melissa Ow, who is currently the deputy chief executive, will be appointed acting CE of STB with effect from 1 June 2018, until a replacement is hired.

Mr Yeo was appointed as CE of STB on 1 June 2012 and since then he has “made the pursuit of Quality Tourism a key goal, and steered STB and the tourism sector to achieve record highs in tourism receipts and visitor arrivals”.

He has initiated various projects, including “Singapore:Inside Out”, which aimed to showcase creative talents to refresh international perceptions of Singapore; and “Design Orchard”, which profiled Singapore’s design talents on Orchard Road.

In his 22-year public sector career, Mr Yeo has served in divisions such as the Public Service Division and the Ministry of Finance, as well as on boards like Mandai Park Holdings Pte Ltd and the Board of Governors of Raffles Institution.

Mr Yeo also led the renewal of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix for a further four years until 2021.

He has played an important role in Singapore’s bid to host major international sporting events such as the Singapore Rugby Sevens and the International Champions Cup.

MTI permanent secretary Loh Khum Yean said under Mr Yeo’s leadership, the STB has worked with the tourism sector to strengthen their “value proposition and product offerings which has helped Singapore achieve consistently strong tourism performance”.

Mr Loh add: “On behalf of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, I would like to express my appreciation to Lionel for his significant contributions to STB and the tourism sector over the last six years.”