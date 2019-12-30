Singapore unicorn Sea is this year’s top foreign stock in the US – and it could be thanks to this US$1 billion game

Sea plans to build a long-lasting franchise around its smash-hit, Free Fire. Singapore Press Holdings

Singapore-based e-commerce and gaming unicorn Sea is on-track to close the year as the best performing foreign stock on the US stock exchange.

The Shopee and Garena parent saw its share price rise by almost 250 per cent this year, beating out Chinese contenders Alibaba (57 per cent), Tencent Music (–10 per cent), and Weibo (-19 per cent) as of December 30.

According to the Business Times (BT), this is despite recording net losses of close to US$1.2 billion from January to September.

BT said Sea’s Q4 2018 adjusted earnings, released in February this year, beat consensus estimates by 33.4 per cent.

Its stock rose almost 35 per cent – driven by heavy trading – the day after the results were released, and the company is currently valued at US$18 billion (S$24 billion).

While Sea declined to comment on its stock price, CEO Forrest Li said in a recent earnings call that the company aimed to “scale with increasing efficiency and deepen user engagement and monetisation”.

“The results we reported today show that we are making excellent progress with this strategy,” he added.

The company’s gaming arm, Garena, produces Free Fire – this year’s most-downloaded mobile game – which has raked in over US$1 billion since 2017.

According to Li, there are plans to build a “long-lasting franchise” around the game, which he described as “one of the highest-grossing mobile games in the world”.

The CEO also attributed a record figure for monthly digital entertainment adjusted revenue to the “global smash hit”.

Sea’s digital entertainment revenues tripled last quarter thanks to Free Fire and a second game, Call of Duty: Mobile, with predicted revenues of US$1.7 billion to US$1.8 billion this year, Business Insider previously reported.

Sea’s other major business, e-commerce site Shopee, is expected to rake in between US$880 million and US$920 million this year.

The site’s e-commerce sales tripled last quarter after hiring Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo to front an advertising campaign.